Lil Wayne is done with the Super Bowl.

The rapper revealed in a new Rolling Stone interview that after being snubbed as the performer for the 2025 Halftime Show in his hometown of New Orleans, LA, he has no plans to ever perform at the event, saying "they stole that feeling" when Kendrick Lamar was chosen instead.

In the new interview, Weezy discussed the lengths he went to behind the scenes to secure the Super Bowl spot, including boosting his public profile and rubbing elbows with big sports names like Michael Rubin and Tom Brady. "To perform, it's a bunch of things they're going to tell you to do and not do, asses to kiss and not kiss," he told Rolling Stone.

Despite his efforts, Weezy was blindsided when Lamar was announced as the Halftime Show headliner and later refused to join Lamar on stage. He said the NFL told him the final decision wasn't theirs: "All of a sudden, according to them, they got curved… So, I'm going to have to just settle with whatever they say."

Lil Wayne also took the opportunity to touch on the Kendrick-Drake drama, saying, "I ain't Drake. I ain't out there smiling like that everywhere. I'm in the stu', smokin' and recording."

On Super Bowl Sunday, Wayne did not watch Lamar's performance, and instead played in the pool with his friend Lil Twist. "Every time I looked [at Lamar's performance], it was nothing that made me want to go inside and see what was going on," he said.

