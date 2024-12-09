Nelly is heading out on a globe-spanning jaunt in 2025 with his Where the Party at Tour, which will see support from the likes of Ja Rule, Chingy, Eve, Jermaine Dupri, Fabolous, St. Lunatics and/or others on various dates. He'll bring the star-studded trek to 10 Canadian cities next spring (if you're confused as to why, our feature from earlier this year might shed some light).
After the tour gets underway in New Zealand and Australia in March, Nelly will kick off the Canadian leg in Halifax on April 11. Before departing the East Coast, he'll also play Moncton on April 12.
In the central part of the country, the rapper will bring the party to Ottawa (April 14) and Montreal (April 15) — as well as Toronto's Budweiser Stage later in the year on July 31 — ahead of Western Canada concerts in Winnipeg (April 18), Saskatoon (April 20), Edmonton (April 21), Calgary (April 22) and Vancouver (April 24).
Between the April gigs and the Toronto date in July, Nelly will traverse Europe and the UK in addition to commencing his US performances, which will take him into September.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (December 13) at 10 a.m. local, while presales start tomorrow (December 10). See Nelly's full tour itinerary below.
Nelly 2025 Tour Dates:
03/21 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
03/22 Brisbane, Australia - Eaton's Hill Hotel
03/25 Sydney, Australia - Hordern Pavilion
03/27 Melbourne, Australia - John Cain Arena
03/29 Perth, Australia - HBF Stadium
04/11 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre ^
04/12 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre ^
04/14 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
04/15 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
04/18 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
04/20 Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
04/21 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
04/22 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
04/24 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
05/24 Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber-Arena
05/25 Brussels, Belgium - ING Arena
05/26 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
05/28 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
05/29 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
06/01 Paris, France - Accor Arena
06/02 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
06/04 Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
06/05 London, UK - The O2
06/07 Manchester, UK - AO Arena
06/09 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
06/11 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
07/23 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
07/25 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
07/26 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
07/27 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
07/31 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
08/01 Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/02 Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre ^
08/03 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
08/05 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
08/06 Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest
08/08 Oshkosh, QI - Crossroads 41 Festival
08/09 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/10 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
08/13 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
08/14 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
08/16 Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre ^
08/22 Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
08/23 Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome
08/27 Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/28 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
09/04 Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^
09/05 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
09/06 Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
09/09 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
09/12 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
09/13 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
09/14 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
09/16 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
09/18 Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater
09/19 North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
^ without Chingy
# without Ja Rule and Eve
Canada: Nelly, Ja Rule, Chingy, Jermaine Dupri
US + Toronto: Nelly, Ja Rule, Eve, Chingy, Jermaine Dupri