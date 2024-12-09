Nelly is heading out on a globe-spanning jaunt in 2025 with his Where the Party at Tour, which will see support from the likes of Ja Rule, Chingy, Eve, Jermaine Dupri, Fabolous, St. Lunatics and/or others on various dates. He'll bring the star-studded trek to 10 Canadian cities next spring (if you're confused as to why, our feature from earlier this year might shed some light).

After the tour gets underway in New Zealand and Australia in March, Nelly will kick off the Canadian leg in Halifax on April 11. Before departing the East Coast, he'll also play Moncton on April 12.

In the central part of the country, the rapper will bring the party to Ottawa (April 14) and Montreal (April 15) — as well as Toronto's Budweiser Stage later in the year on July 31 — ahead of Western Canada concerts in Winnipeg (April 18), Saskatoon (April 20), Edmonton (April 21), Calgary (April 22) and Vancouver (April 24).

Between the April gigs and the Toronto date in July, Nelly will traverse Europe and the UK in addition to commencing his US performances, which will take him into September.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (December 13) at 10 a.m. local, while presales start tomorrow (December 10). See Nelly's full tour itinerary below.

Nelly 2025 Tour Dates:

03/21 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

03/22 Brisbane, Australia - Eaton's Hill Hotel

03/25 Sydney, Australia - Hordern Pavilion

03/27 Melbourne, Australia - John Cain Arena

03/29 Perth, Australia - HBF Stadium

04/11 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre ^

04/12 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre ^

04/14 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

04/15 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

04/18 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

04/20 Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

04/21 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

04/22 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

04/24 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

05/24 Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber-Arena

05/25 Brussels, Belgium - ING Arena

05/26 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

05/28 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

05/29 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

06/01 Paris, France - Accor Arena

06/02 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

06/04 Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

06/05 London, UK - The O2

06/07 Manchester, UK - AO Arena

06/09 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

06/11 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

07/23 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

07/25 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

07/26 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

07/27 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

07/31 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

08/01 Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/02 Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre ^

08/03 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

08/05 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

08/06 Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest

08/08 Oshkosh, QI - Crossroads 41 Festival

08/09 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/10 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

08/13 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

08/14 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

08/16 Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre ^

08/22 Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

08/23 Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome

08/27 Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/28 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

09/04 Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

09/05 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

09/06 Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

09/09 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

09/12 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

09/13 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

09/14 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

09/16 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

09/18 Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater

09/19 North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

^ without Chingy

# without Ja Rule and Eve

Canada: Nelly, Ja Rule, Chingy, Jermaine Dupri

US + Toronto: Nelly, Ja Rule, Eve, Chingy, Jermaine Dupri

