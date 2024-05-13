Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Drake Diss Tops Billboard Hot 100

Kendrick Lamar has the fourth Billboard No. 1 Song of his career, and his second of 2024, with latest Drake diss track "Not Like Us."

Following the beef's inciting incident in Lamar's feature on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" — which took shots at both Drake and J. Cole — reaching the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 last month, "Not Like Us" is now the No. 1 song in the US, Billboard reports.

Lamar had previous Hot 100 chart-toppers with 2017's "HUMBLE." and his feature on Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" in 2015. Ironically, the rapper is the one to dethrone the pop star from her The Tortured Poets Department record-breaking release reign, succeeding that album's Post Malone-featuring "Fortnight" for the No. 1 spot — so the number of Americans Googling what a "fortnight" is may finally start to see a decline.

The scathing and deliciously catchy "Not Like Us," a rare diss track effort that seems to see Lamar having actual fun, isn't the rapper's only KenDrake feud-born mover on this week's Hot 100 chart: after debuting at No. 11 last week, "euphoria" has reached No. 3. Meanwhile, Drake's "Family Matters" has landed at No. 7.