Are the Chainsmokers aiming to be featured in our haterade column every week? For some reason, they're on a mission to remix every main-ish pop girl into the ground lately, and that trend continues today with their god awful take on "Pink Pony Club."

It's a track so disorienting it doesn't sound like it stays in a single key the whole time, and not in a musical theatre kind of way. There's also the obvious irony of letting two obnoxiously straight guys in the business of spitroasting their fans get anywhere near a Chappell Roan song. Who on her team let this happen?

If your hometown bar decided they wanted to take gay people's money now and hosted a "cunty diva dance party" with $25 tickets, this is the sort of remix they'd play.