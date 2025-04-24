The Chainsmokers' Remix of Chappell Roan Turns "Pink Pony Club" Into a Hetero Sports Bar

God, what have they done?

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Apr 24, 2025

Are the Chainsmokers aiming to be featured in our haterade column every week? For some reason, they're on a mission to remix every main-ish pop girl into the ground lately, and that trend continues today with their god awful take on "Pink Pony Club."

It's a track so disorienting it doesn't sound like it stays in a single key the whole time, and not in a musical theatre kind of way. There's also the obvious irony of letting two obnoxiously straight guys in the business of spitroasting their fans get anywhere near a Chappell Roan song. Who on her team let this happen?

If your hometown bar decided they wanted to take gay people's money now and hosted a "cunty diva dance party" with $25 tickets, this is the sort of remix they'd play. 

