It looks like Christmas came early! For so many reasons, that feels absolutely unprecedented to say at this point in this particular year — but really, though: the Christmas episode of John Mulaney's weekly talk show, Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, went live on Netflix last night (April 23). Also, it features a special gift in the form of METZ reuniting after the Toronto band announced their indefinite hiatus last October.

Conan O'Brien, Ayo Edebiri and Tina Fey were also among the guests in the live series' seventh instalment so far, which, as the host explains, isn't going to be on in December, so this may as well serve as its holiday season episode. Introducing METZ, Mulaney said, "Ladies and gentlemen, it's time for another Christmas miracle. They've reunited for one night only just to play for you. One of my favourite bands ever, ladies and gentlemen, METZ!"

The noise rock trio then performed a rendition of "A Boat to Drown In" — the closing track on their 2020 album, Atlas Vending. They followed it up earlier last year with Up on Gravity Hill, which would ultimately be their final record together.

You know what? Everything considered, maybe we all need a little Christmas right now. Watch a clip of METZ's Everybody's Live performance below.