Following the recent release of his highly anticipated fifth studio album 5IVE last week, Nigerian-American Afrobeats icon Davido has detailed an upcoming North American tour.

The arena tour will kick off this summer in Los Angeles, CA on July 11. After a handful of American dates, the singer-songwriter will make his way north with a performance at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on July 26. A day later, Davido will hit the stage at Montreal's Place Bell (July 27) before heading back stateside where he will finish off the rest of the tour.

Tickets go on sale May 2 at 10 a.m. local time following presales beginning April 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

See the full itinerary below, and check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings and tour announcements here.

Davido Tour Dates:

07/11 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

07/12 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

07/16 Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

07/17 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

07/19 Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre

07/25 Minneapolis, MN - Armory

07/26 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

07/27 Laval, QC - Place Bell

07/31 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

08/01 Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

08/02 Philadelphia, PA - Liacouras Center

08/05 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavillion

11/20 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena