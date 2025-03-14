Playboy Carti has been teasing the follow-up to his classic-depending-on-who-you-ask 2020 album Whole Lotta Red for some time, and now it's finally here: the album, which might be titled I Am Music or just simply MUSIC, arrived today.

The album is 30 songs and 76 minutes long, which makes sense, given how long he's seemingly been working on it. None of the features are listed in the tracklist, and there aren't even credits listed on streaming services, but apparent guests include Kendrick Lamar, the Weeknd, Future, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Skepta and Ty Dolla $ign.

Over the years, Playboy Carti has released a string of singles, played new songs live, and made various guest appearances. He's the featured guest on the biggest hits from recent albums by the Weeknd ("Timeless" on Hurry Up Tomorrow) and Travis Scott ("FE!N" from UTOPIA).