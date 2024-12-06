Kendrick Lamar is coming to Drake's home turf. Lamar and SZA just announced a 2025 stadium tour, including a stop at Toronto's Rogers Centre.

UPDATE: (12/6, 2:17 p.m. ET): Due to high demand, Lamar and SZA have added a second concert at Toronto's Rogers Centre on June 13. Tickets for both shows are on sale now, and you can find the new date in bold below.

The 19-date Grand National Tour takes place next spring, running from April into June. This includes a June 12 show in Toronto. See the schedule below.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 6) at 10 a.m. local time.

The Grand National Tour takes its name from Lamar's new album, GNX, which features SZA on two tracks. The album is on Exclaim!'s list of the best albums of 2024.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA 2025 Tour Dates:

04/19 Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

04/23 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

04/26 Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

04/29 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium

05/03 Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

05/05 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

05/08 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

05/09 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

05/12 Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

05/17 Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

05/21 Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

05/23 Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

05/27 Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

05/29 San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

05/31 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

06/04 St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center

06/06 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

06/10 Detroit, MI - Ford Field

06/12 Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

06/13 Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

06/16 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

06/18 Washington, D.C. - Northwest Stadium