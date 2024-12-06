Kendrick Lamar is coming to Drake's home turf. Lamar and SZA just announced a 2025 stadium tour, including a stop at Toronto's Rogers Centre.
UPDATE: (12/6, 2:17 p.m. ET): Due to high demand, Lamar and SZA have added a second concert at Toronto's Rogers Centre on June 13. Tickets for both shows are on sale now, and you can find the new date in bold below.
The 19-date Grand National Tour takes place next spring, running from April into June. This includes a June 12 show in Toronto. See the schedule below.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 6) at 10 a.m. local time.
The Grand National Tour takes its name from Lamar's new album, GNX, which features SZA on two tracks. The album is on Exclaim!'s list of the best albums of 2024.
Kendrick Lamar and SZA 2025 Tour Dates:
04/19 Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
04/23 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
04/26 Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
04/29 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium
05/03 Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
05/05 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
05/08 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
05/09 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
05/12 Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
05/17 Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
05/21 Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
05/23 Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
05/27 Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
05/29 San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
05/31 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
06/04 St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center
06/06 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
06/10 Detroit, MI - Ford Field
06/12 Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
06/13 Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
06/16 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
06/18 Washington, D.C. - Northwest Stadium