In these times of increased tensions between Canada and the US, here's the voice of solidarity we need: 50 Cent has declared that his "favourite city is all of Canada."

A couple of weeks ago (March 21), the rapper appeared on LIVE with Kelly and Mark. During the interview, co-host Mark Consuelos asked the artist born Curtis Jackson, "You travel a lot. What is one of your favourite cities to perform in?"

The rapper responded, "My favourite city is all of Canada." That's our favourite too!

It's not as if he's sucking up to his Canadian fans, because 50 Cent doesn't have any tour dates booked in our country. All of his currently scheduled summer 2025 dates are in Europe.

Canada has become a bit of a haven for classic hip-hop in recent years, with many artists performing in smaller markets across the country.