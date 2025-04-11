Cœur de pirate has announced her upcoming seventh album. Cavale is due out this fall, and the title track is out now through Bravo musique.

Cavale was made alongside collaborators Renaud Bastien and Nicolas Subrechicot. A press release calls it "an album filled with luminous, emotionally rich pop songs. Each track tells an intimate story grounded in universal emotion — echoing the fears, doubts, and desires that shape our lives." It's said to reflect on her life spent living between her twin home bases of Montreal and Paris.

Hear the title track below. It was mixed and recorded by Sébastien Salis and Florent Livet at Paris's Les Studios d'en Face. Livet mixed the track alongside Loïc Grenouillet.

Cœur de pirate has already announced plans to tour Canada's eastern half this fall and in spring 2026.

Cavale will be songwriter Béatrice Martin's first album since 2021's Impossible à aimer.