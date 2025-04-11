Lana Del Rey's New Album Has a Different Title and Release Date, Actually

'The right person will stay' is not the right album and will not arrive on May 21 after all

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Apr 11, 2025

Girl, so confusing. At least we can rest assured that Canva will continue to be put to good use, as Lana Del Rey has now revealed that she is not releasing a new album called The right person will stay on May 21.

To backtrack a little, shortly after the singer-songwriter released her 2023 LP, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, she began teasing a "country album" called Lasso that was allegedly supposed to be released in September 2024. About a month after that didn't end up happening, Del Rey announced that she actually had a new album called The right person will stay, coming out on May 21, 2025.

That brings us to today, which has seen the release of a single entitled "Henry, come on" — and Del Rey taking to Instagram to talk a little about both the song and the upcoming album, throwing another fakeout into the mix.

"I don't want to say it's my favourite song, but I do really think it's the song that the album hinges on," the artist said of the track, a mid-tempo ballad that elegantly toggles between string-laden grandeur and spare-bones finger-plucking. "I'm really excited, and I'm really happy for this album to be moving along."

Del Rey continued, "And I do have a lot more to say about it. I mean, you know it's not going to come on time, right? Should I even tell you that the name changed again? Should I even tell you that while you're so happy that you have a song? Maybe I'll wait."

It sounds like there's more waiting to come for all of us. Is anyone else getting flashbacks to the chaotic Blue Banisters rollout?

MusicNewsFolk and CountryPop and Rock

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage