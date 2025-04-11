Girl, so confusing. At least we can rest assured that Canva will continue to be put to good use, as Lana Del Rey has now revealed that she is not releasing a new album called The right person will stay on May 21.

To backtrack a little, shortly after the singer-songwriter released her 2023 LP, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, she began teasing a "country album" called Lasso that was allegedly supposed to be released in September 2024. About a month after that didn't end up happening, Del Rey announced that she actually had a new album called The right person will stay, coming out on May 21, 2025.

That brings us to today, which has seen the release of a single entitled "Henry, come on" — and Del Rey taking to Instagram to talk a little about both the song and the upcoming album, throwing another fakeout into the mix.

"I don't want to say it's my favourite song, but I do really think it's the song that the album hinges on," the artist said of the track, a mid-tempo ballad that elegantly toggles between string-laden grandeur and spare-bones finger-plucking. "I'm really excited, and I'm really happy for this album to be moving along."

Del Rey continued, "And I do have a lot more to say about it. I mean, you know it's not going to come on time, right? Should I even tell you that the name changed again? Should I even tell you that while you're so happy that you have a song? Maybe I'll wait."

It sounds like there's more waiting to come for all of us. Is anyone else getting flashbacks to the chaotic Blue Banisters rollout?