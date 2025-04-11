Pioneering ambient musician Brian Eno has joined forces with multi-disciplinary artist and composer Beatie Wolfe for two records, Luminal and Lateral, due June 6 via Verve Records. "Suddenly" and "Big Empty Country (Edit)" are shared today, from Luminal and Lateral, respectively.

The pair met at SXSW in 2022 when they delivered a talk on "Vitalness of Art & Nature," a press release notes. Further exchanges around their visual art practices eventually led them to share musical ideas and begin collaborating.

On working together, Eno and Wolfe shared in a press release:

Music is about making feelings happen. Some of those feelings are familiar, while others may not be — or may be complex mixtures of several different feelings. There are many beautiful words for such feelings in other languages and cultures — words that don't exist in English. By giving a feeling a name, we make that feeling more likely to be felt, more tangible. Art is able to trigger feelings, or feeling mixtures, that we've never quite felt before. In this way, a piece of Art can become the "mother" for a type of feeling, and a place you can go to find and re-experience that feeling. Some of the feelings we found ourselves working with were these…

Check out "Suddenly" and "Big Empty Country (Edit)" and the tracklists for Luminal and Lateral below.







Luminal:

1. Milky Sleep

2. Hopelessly at Ease

3. My Lovely Days

4. Play On

5. Shhh

6. Suddenly

7. A Ceiling and a Lifeboat

8. And Live Again

9. Breath March

10. Never Was It Now

11. What We Are

Lateral:

1. Big Empty Country Pt. I

2. Big Empty Country Pt. II

3. Big Empty Country Pt. III

4. Big Empty Country Pt. IV

5. Big Empty Country Pt. V

6. Big Empty Country Pt. VI

7. Big Empty Country Pt. VII

8. Big Empty Country Pt. VIII