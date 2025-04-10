As someone who spent too much time on Tumblr in 2013, Marina and the Diamonds was the blueprint. Though Electra Heart and its titular character remain a cult classic for 20-somethings on mood stabilizers, many tuned out after she dropped "the Diamonds" from her name.

Unfortunately, torch-holders for the idea that the songwriter born Marina Diamandis may return to her former glory will continue to burn their hands. She just announced her upcoming record Princess of Power with the track "CUNTISSIMO," and while an attempt to connect with the young gays of today was made, it remains off the mark.

Yes, cunt is now a compliment, but like my high school teacher grandpa, I'm not quite sure she gets what it means. What is "cuntissimo" actually supposed to mean? In another phrase the kids use, she's reheating her own nachos by leaving them out in the sun for too long, talking shit about loser men you have to fight yourself not to sleep with. If she insists Electra Heart was just an era, she needs to commit to that ethos.

This is not a flop I take pleasure in ripping on — I wish this song was in fact cuntissimo, if only for my inner teen. Listen to it below.