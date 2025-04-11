What better day to revive our Pet Sounds column than National Pet Day? We love all pets, but here at Exclaim!, all of us with furry companions share our homes with cats. Our Slack chat is constantly filled with photos of our felines invading our workspaces — it truly is a wonder anything gets done around here.

Check out our staffers' cats below, which include a tortie who hates Radiohead, a teenager with a Simpsons-inspired name and a real-life Benjamin Button sitting pretty at 21 years young. Thanks to Billboard for giving us the idea.

Sydney Brasil, Social Editor

Monty, 1

Named after Mr. Burns from The Simpsons

Newest member of the Exclaim! pet club (just adopted in January)

Zooms at lightning speed but purrs like a motorboat when he feels like cuddles

Likes getting his butt smacked and his rainbow string

Good hang when friends come over

Allie Gregory, Managing Editor

Dilly (Dandelion), 8

Loves lady-leggin' and eating croissants

Hates Radiohead (this is true) and whistling

Would jump in front of a car for the insurance payout

Karen

Alex Hudson, Editor-in-Chief

Stripes (left), 9, and Dusty (right), 7

Stripes doesn't like cuddles but greets us at the door like a dog and asks to be petted by splooting with her back legs out. She's nicknamed "Goose" because of her weird meow that sounds like a honk/quack. She likes chewing guitar stands and turns 10 later this month.

Much of my writing is done with Dusty curled up on my lap, which he never did until the pandemic but is now obsessed with cuddling. He was named Dusty because he had a grey fluffy belly when he was a kitten, but the grey went away with age, and so now his name is kinda random. He likes kisses on the mouth. He turns 8 sometime this spring.

Megan LaPierre, Associate Online Editor

Cobalt, 7

Loves yogurt

Happiest in a blanket fort (he was the runt of the litter and his siblings used to sit on him)

Very afraid of strangers, especially boyfriends

Has resting concerned face but is also aspirational at relaxing

Katerina Mina, Project Manager

Peppi, 4

Found her outside the "Periptero" (Greek supermarket) as a baby while I was out for a walk, instantly fell in love, so I put food in a box, she climbed in, and I walked her 10 mins back home. (That's why she's called Peppi.)

Rolls on her back every time before she eats

Will headbutt you and bite your nose as a sign of love

DESPISES MEAT — pescatarian only

Also, LOVES to chill outside right before sunset

Karlie Rogers, Staff Writer

Olympia, 16(?)

Showed up on my parents' front porch on the evening of the closing of the Vancouver Olympics and has never left

Had kittens after arriving, does not like her son to this day

Loves watching It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Very good at meditating

Lisa Vanderwyk, Head of Partnerships

Buttercup (Butter, left) and Marigold (Goldy, right), 5

Adopted at Toronto Cat Rescue together

We think (and say) they're sisters

They're best friends!

Sabrina White, Circulation Manager

Kitty (Mazzy, top), 11, and Meeka (bottom), 21

Meeka is 21 years young, and might be the real-life Benjamin Button

We went to a humane society "blow-out" sale back in 2014 just to "look at the dogs," and that's how you end up spending $25 on a cat

Doesn't like human food except for lasagna, so I guess she's also giving Garfield

Kitty is around 11 and acts like she's two

Showed up on our back porch in October 2022, and by November, we brought her to the vet and adopted her

Loves cottage cheese (gotta get your protein in...). I mean, she loves all food but especially cottage cheese

They both love each other, which is so cute because they met late in their lives, and cats being cats don't always get along — they're sisters

Office Cat

Johnny LaRue, Age Unknown