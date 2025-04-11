Thunder Bay's Wake the Giant Music Festival has announced its 2025 lineup, with the Black Eyed Peas headlining the event on September 6.

Rounding out the lineup performing at the Thunder Bay Waterfront are Prozzäk, Neon Dreams, Crystal Shawanda, Wyatt C. Louis, G Dubz and Walking Bear. A Tragically Hip tribute band called the Poets will also appear.

Wake the Giant's press materials describe the event as "a world-class celebration of inclusivity and Indigenous culture," featuring art installations, local eats, an Indigenous craft market and more.

Tickets are on sale now through the festival's website. Note that kids 11 and under get in free but still need to reserve a free children's ticket.