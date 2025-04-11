Metric were due to tour with Bloc Party for the first time since 2006 this summer, but a disagreement between the two camps has led the former to drop off the jaunt.

In a notes app statement posted to their Instagram, Metric announced that while their hometown Fantasies anniversary show will still be happening at Budweiser Stage on June 6, they'll no longer be joining the stage with the English dance punks on their tour celebrating Silent Alarm. Instead, they've added a handful of Canadian dates where they'll play the 2009 album front-to-back in Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal and Calgary.

"We were so excited going into this tour and we'd all landed on an agreement that would allow both parties to collaborate and build a truly special show for the fans," the post reads. "In the last few weeks, Bloc Party's team made some sudden production decisions that broke the agreement we'd made, which left us unable to continue despite our best efforts to find solutions."

In lieu of Bloc Party, Sam Roberts Band will play their 2003 album We Were Born in a Flame at Budweiser Stage. Openers the Dears will remain on the bill.

Refunds for the tour are being offered for 30 days. Check out the new run of dates below.

Metric 2025 Tour Dates:

06/02 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

06/03 Quebec City, QC - Capitole de Quebec

06/04 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

06/06 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

06/28 Calgary, AB - Spruce Meadows