With Hillside's 2024 summer festival in the rearview, it's high time to build hype for its winter edition, Hillside Inside, running January 31 to February 2.

The fest will take place at multiple indoor venues across Downtown Guelph, with performances by Logan Staats, Katie Tupper, Golden Feather, the Vaudevillian, Shane Cook & the Woodchippers, Rowan Tree and more. There will also be workshops and sessions, just like the usual summer festivities.

Tickets, schedule and registration information can be found here. Check out the festival trailer below.