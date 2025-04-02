The Calgary Folk Festival is returning to Prince's Island Park this summer. Powered by ATB, the festival will be running from July 24 to 27.

Organizers have revealed the full lineup for this year's edition, including 68 artists from Alberta, as well as acts from the rest of Canada and abroad who will perform across the four-day, multi-stage weekend.

Headliners for this summer include BADBADNOTGOOD, Cake, Los Lobos, Michael Kiwanuka, Moontricks, Ocie Elliott, Ruby Waters, Sierra Ferrell and Steve Earle with Reckless Kelly.

Albertan musicians on the bill include Aladean Kheroufi, Billie Zizi, Cedric Lightning, the Dust Collectors, the Hearts, Jairus Sharif, Jolie Laide, Laura Hickli, Montuno West, Skinny Dyck, St. Arnaud, Starpainter and Tim Williams.

Other performers include Patrick Watson, Cymande, Madeleine Peyroux, Caracol, Digging Roots, Bria Salmena, Jennifer Castle, Katie Tupper, Eliza Mary Doyle, Jake Vaadeland & the Sturgeon River Boys, Katy Kirby, Al Qawha, and many others.

See the full lineup on Calgary Folk Festival's official website. Details about the full schedule will arrive in June, and early-bird weekend passes and single-day tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.