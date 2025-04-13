8

Another consecutively great showing by the cast, writers and crew on Saturday Night Live, where Jon Hamm — whose serious acting pursuits have been outweighed by his interest in comedy in recent years — got to be in his happy place, while the show's recent stint of booking problematic guests to help them rehab their tarnished images worked very well for Lizzo (compared to say, Morgan Wallen). Here's everything that happened on SNL this week.

The Cold Open

Many cast members were employed to tell the Easter-themed New Testament parable known as the cleansing of the temple, but this ruse soon vanished when James Austin Johnson appeared to perform a Donald Trump monologue. As they've done before, the cast behind him briefly performed a scene behind him, but then posed, frozen like statues, while Trump delivered one-liner observations about the week that was, and occasionally even got meta, calling on cast members by their real names, needling them to break a little, all of which was endearing.

The Monologue

Actor and advertising pitchman Jon Hamm appeared to host for the fourth time, but for the first time in 15 years. Hamm joked about the 14 cameos he's made in that time and, to prove the power of a good cameo, Kieran Culkin appeared, which prompted Hamm to assert that Mad Men is better than Succession, almost all of which was pretty good.

Check to Check Business Channel

Hamm and Ego Nwodim played anchors for a business channel, cluelessly lamenting about the state of the American economy under disastrous tariff policies implemented by President Trump. They threw to a correspondent played by Kenan Thompson, who presented alternative and terrible sounding cheap knock-offs of popular processed food stuffs. This whole sketch tried to make light of the financial peril most people are currently in, which seemed too realistic to not be more bleak than, "It's funny, because it's true."

please don't destroy: pizza!

The pdd guys played investigators attempting to brief their staff about the cold case of a missing woman, but a character played by Hamm got everyone crazy about his joy for the staff pizza order that was promised. This outlandish scene got funnier with the escalation of pizza emotions.

Guess the Correct Answer!

Michael Longfellow played the host of this literally named game show, which featured Hamm's very anxious contestant, Paul. Partnered with Mikey Day's Damian, Paul revealed that he was a racist man with a small penis and possibly also an alcoholic pedophile with a flatulence issue. A funny, frenetic piece for Hamm.

The White POTUS

In this superb remote parody of The White Lotus, the Trump family and his administration was skewered with cameos by Alex Moffatt, Scarlett Johansson, Lizzo and Beck Bennett, all contributing to a surreal, amusing dream sequence. Truly elaborate and well-executed by all involved.

Lizzo

Recently villainized, Lizzo appeared playing electric guitar while backed up by three back-up singers, but all were soon jettisoned for almost 10 dancers, while Lizzo, wearing a top emblazoned with "TARRIFIED," led them through the crowd-pleasing medley of "Still Bad" and "Love in Real Life."

Flanked by six back-up singers who vaguely recalled the women in Robert Palmer videos like "Addicted to Love," Lizzo put on an elegant display of theatrical 1980s anthemic pop with "Don't Make Me Love You," and the powerful performance garnered cheers and encouraging whoops from the crowd.

Weekend Update

Colin Jost ridiculed Trump for his indecisive and catastrophic tariff ups-and-downs, his erratic messaging, and anyone claiming to be surprised by him doing the thing he campaigned on doing. Michael Che followed up on the tariff jokes and mimicked Elon Musk's Nazi salute. Che also reported on teacher-student relations, and Jost mocked Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s health policies.

Bowen Yang's incredible Update invention, sassy Chinese Trade Minister Chen Biao (arguably the role that broke him as a star on the show), appeared to attitudinally ridicule America's lack of exceptionalism and devolution into a communist state. This was amazing.

Jost told us that Tesla was having Kanye troubles, while Che regretted a LeBron James joke. Jost earned groans for a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers premise. Emil Wakin appeared to do a sit-down stand-up bit about how terrible America really must be, if you think about the plight of immigrant Uber Eats drivers. Jost participated to suggest that, contrary to Wakim's argument, he would never, ever own slaves. Wakim went on to criticize but also satirically defend capitalism, which was funny.

Jost suggested nap dresses are a sign of depression, while Che briefly busted into "Empire State of Mind" to put a good joke across. Sarah Sherman appeared as Colin's accountant Dawn Altman, and proceeded to roast him from multiple lascivious angles, which is what Sherman and Jost always do, and it often has its moments.

Randy and Trevor

Hamm and Bowen Yang played a couple who were late for a dinner party and faced a barrage of questions about the baby they showed up with. This bit of linguistic gymnastics and belligerence, featuring a cameo by Lizzo, was well done and clearly a fun comedy exercise for its participants.

Herpes

A remote fake ad sent up cloying pharmaceutical advertising by suggesting that, anytime you see someone in slow motion and engaged in certain activities, they might have herpes among other ailments and illnesses. This was very funny.

Office Ice Breakers

Andrew Dismukes played Chris, who led a session of new office employees introducing each other with one fun fact. Hamm played Greg, whose mom killed his dad naked on TV during an episode of Jackass. Ashley Padilla, who is shining in her debut season, almost stole this whole damn thing, which was rather excellent all-around.