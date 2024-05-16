Jully Black, J3M Kick Off Summer Music Series at Toronto's Casa Loma

Jully Black and J3M will kick off a 12-night summer concert series at Toronto's majestic Casa Loma next month.

Canada's Walk of Fame and Casa Loma, in partnership with Seeing Red Media, will welcome some of Canada's brightest stars to the historic venue as part of the Sunset Concerts, beginning June 11 with performances by the award-winning vocalist and Exclaim! Class of 2023 alumnus.

Additional artists, special guests and surprise performances in the 12-evening series have yet to be announced.

The Sunset Concerts series runs through to August 27, with tickets for the opening evening available via Casa Loma's official website. $2.50 from each ticket sold will be donated to support Kids Help Phone.

In July, Black will headline Sudbury's Northern Lights Festival Boréal, while June will see J3M perform as part of CMW 2024.