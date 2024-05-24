Five Must-See Acts at Hillside Festival 2024

Happy Hillside! Guelph, ON's much-loved Hillside Festival is back this year with more stellar artists, high-sun lake swims and impeccable vibes. Running July 19 to 21 at Guelph Lake Island, the 2024 edition promises that classic Hillside magic with another crew of must-see artists, running the gamut from local legends to international treasures and promising up-and-comers.

Here are five acts that everyone should see at Hillside Festival 2024. Tickets are available here.

Altered by Mom

Toronto's Altered by Mom promise a "kids' show for adults" with their skittering, bombastic live performance, a freewheeling energy that gets blood pumping and heads bobbing. Deeply felt, skillfully played and made to boom from festival speakers, their music is a must-catch at this year's fest.

Lee Ranaldo

The former Sonic Youth guitarist and experimental icon recently had a hand in Zoon's 2023 record Bekka Ma'iingan, and he's set to appear on Daniel Monkman's forthcoming follow-up. If that wasn't enough to draw you to Ranaldo's set, you'll wanna stick around for his virtuosic, exploratory guitar playing — the man is a legend for a reason.

Geordie Gordon

A touring member of the current U.S. Girls band, Geordie Gordon puts his piercing, fluid voice to good use in his own solo work, a mélange of folk rock and art pop that explores queer coming-of-age and the overlap of past and present. His incredible voice and magnetic stage presence are an instant draw, and the beautiful songs don't hurt either.

Katie Tupper

Katie Tupper's husky, honey-smooth voice carries her left-of-centre R&B, an organic and warm take on alt-pop that translates perfectly to sunbaked and low-light stages equally. She's been slowly building momentum for years — catch her while you can.

SHEBAD

The creative project of visual artist Claire Voy and multi-instrumentalist Mark Ciccio Spagnolo, SHEBAD's live performances consist of a 5-piece band with musicians swapping instruments, creating a sense of constant renewal. Jazzy, off-kilter and always interesting, they're set to light up Hillside.