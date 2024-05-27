Spring Reverb Festival Gets Protest the Hero, Logan Staats, Daniel Romano's Outfit for 2024 Edition

Spring Reverb is returning to Kingston, ON, this summer and organizers have announced the lineup set to take over the downtown core from May 30 to June 2.

The slate will be led by headliners Protest the Hero, Logan Staats, Daniel Romano's Outfit and Fred Eaglesmith. Further acts taking the stage include Pony Girl, Bleeker, Miesha & the Spanks, Ballsy, Bad Waitress, Chinese Medicine, Hanorah, Kojak and Thanya Iyer.

Organizers will also host panels and events, including a songwriters circle, marketing tutorials, music law info sessions and plenty more.

Shows will be housed by multiple Kingston venues including Broom Factory, the Toucan, the Mansion, Musiikki, the Ale House and Hotel Wolfe Island.

Some concerts will be free to attend; tickets for paid events, along with further lineup and programming information, can be found at the KPP Concerts website.