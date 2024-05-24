Hillside
Five Must-See Acts at Hillside Festival 2024
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Happy Hillside! Guelph, ON's much-loved Hillside Festival is back this year with more stellar artists, high-sun lake swims and impeccable v...
Hillside Festival Gets Patrick Watson, Aysanabee, NOBRO, Bombino for 2024 Edition
PUBLISHED Mar 27, 2024
Festival season is quickly approaching, and Guelph, ON's Hillside Festival is right on time to announce its 2024 edition, running July 19–21...
Guelph's Hillside Inside Gets NOBRO, Matt Andersen, Abigail Lapell for 2024 Edition
PUBLISHED Dec 21, 2023
The beloved Guelph-based festival Hillside has announced the return of its Hillside Inside programming for 2024. From February 2 to 4, the...
Hillside's 40th Anniversary Edition Was a Testament to the Festival's Staying Power
PUBLISHED Jul 31, 2023
Hillside Music Festival celebrated its 40th anniversary at Guelph Lake Conservation Area in 2023, and with this edition came another year's...
Guelph's Hillside Festival Offering Free Admission for Recent Ukrainian Arrivals
PUBLISHED Jul 26, 2023
This weekend (July 28–30), Hillside Festival in Guelph is offering free admission to recent arrivals from Ukraine in the Guelph area, as we...
Hillside Festival Gets U.S. Girls, Luna Li, Daniel Romano for 2023 Lineup
PUBLISHED Apr 14, 2023
Always a highlight of Canadian festival season, Guelph, ON's Hillside Festival has announced the details of its 2023 edition, featuring Ibe...
Guelph's Hillside Inside Festival Announces 2023 Lineup with the Sadies, Daniel Romano's Outfit
PUBLISHED Dec 16, 2022
Guelph festival Hillside has announced the details of its winter 2023 edition of Hillside Inside. Running from February 3 to 5, the lineup...
Watch Anyway Gang Play in Their Trailer After Rained-Out Hillside Set
PUBLISHED Jul 28, 2022
Though Anyway Gang — the CanRock supergroup of Sloan's Chris Murphy, Hollerado's Menno Versteeg, Tokyo Police Club's Dave Monks, and Sam Ro...