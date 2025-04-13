Aimee Lou Wood has called out Saturday Night Live for its "mean and unfunny" parody of The White Lotus.

A sketch on the show's latest episode (April 12), titled "The White POTUS," parodied Donald Trump and his family in the style of HBO's luxury vacation dramedy. All of the people it parodied were politicians, with one exception: Wood's character Chelsea, who was played by Sarah Sherman with fake front teeth and an exaggerated Manchester accent.

Wood responded today with an Instagram story, writing, "I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo."

She shared comments from people who agreed with her and wrote, "Such a shame cuz I had a such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure — that's what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

She noted that the Mancunian accent wasn't accurate, and took exception to a joke about fluoride, writing, "I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don't mind caricature — I understand that's what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelesea was the only one punched down on."

Apparently some people from Saturday Night Live took her complaints to heart, since she wrote, "I've had apologies from SNL." She pointed out that she doesn't blame Sherman for the performance.

See the sketch below.