Mohawk songwriter, leader and land defender from Six Nations of the Grand River, Logan Staats, has announced his signing to Indigenous women-owned label Ishkōdé (meaning "fire" in Anishinaabemowin) ahead of new music arriving in 2025.

"Ishkōdé feels like home, a true community and family," Staats shared in a release. "Navigating the music industry was a challenge for me and my art, but working with Ishkōdé has ignited something special within me. This new project will be my best and most profound work yet. I've found a label and team that offers the trust and support I've always needed and matches the fire, intensity and enthusiasm burning inside me."

"We are so honoured to be working with Logan, his voice reaches through generations," said Ishkōdé co-founder ShoShona Kish. "Alongside the beautiful music, Logan's commitment to uplifting his community now and for the future is a perfect alignment with the heart of why Ishkōdé exists. This partnership is alchemy."

Alongside the announcement, Staats has confirmed plans for his third full-length album and follow-up to 2023's A Light in the Attic. The work has yet to receive a firm release date, but you can expect to hear it sometime next year. Stay tuned!