Apparently ceaselessly shitting on trans people wasn't enough; J.K. Rowling is now mad about the existence of asexual people as well.

Taking to Elon Musk's internet, the Harry Potter author chose to direct today's bout of complaining at Switchboard's International Asexuality Day post, which includes the asexual pride flag and a definition of the orientation.

"Happy International Fake Oppression Day to everyone who wants complete strangers to know they don't fancy a shag," the author wrote in a Twitter X post of her own.

She added in response to a commenter, "Refusing to accept that people who don't like sex belong in the gay category is akin to wanting segregated bathrooms in the 1950s, John, as approximately a thousand gender activists will inform you once their hands stop literally shaking."

Why advocacy and celebration of asexuality has invoked Rowling's wrath remains unclear. But as one commenter put it, "I see the mold is acting up again."