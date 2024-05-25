Festival
Five Must-See Acts at Fredericton's Harvest Music Festival
PUBLISHED May 25, 2024
Founded in 1991, Fredericton, NB's Harvest Music Festival prides itself on being a global experience, bringing together artists and genres...
Purple City Music Festival Gets ACTORS, Ethereal Tomb, Gustaf for 2024 Edition
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Purple City Music Festival organizers have announced their return to Edmonton this summer and detailed the first wave of performers set to...
Five Must-See Acts at Hillside Festival 2024
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Happy Hillside! Guelph, ON's much-loved Hillside Festival is back this year with more stellar artists, high-sun lake swims and impeccable v...
Five Must-See Acts at Ontario's Springtide Music Festival 2024
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Since launching in 2018, Springtide Music Festival has brought a cavalcade of artists to Uxbridge, ON, ushering in the summer with sounds f...
Aysanabee, Jackie, Nefe Join Dead Dog Records' Alteredfest Lineup
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Altered by Mom have announced a one-day festival in partnership with Toronto's Dead Dog Records, taking place on June 8, running noon till...
Five Must-See Acts at Northern Lights Festival Boréal 2024
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Sudbury, ON's Northern Lights Festival Boréal returns this July 4 through 7, bringing another stellar crowd of Canadian artists with it...
Kim Myhr Closed FIMAV 2024 with a Dose of Magic
Carré 150, May 19
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
In an uncharacteristic move, this year's FIMAV closed out in one of the smaller halls rather than with a widescreen blowout, or whatever pa...
Five Must-See Acts at York Region's Aurorapalooza 2024
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
Aurorapalooza returns to Town Park in Aurora, ON, on August 17 this year. Organizers have now unveiled this year's lineup, and it just might...