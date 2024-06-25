Drake Loses $1 Million on Stanley Cup, NBA Finals Bets

In what has been a year of monumental Ls for Drake, the hits keep coming to the tune of over six figures lost on a pair of professional sports bets.

Proving the "Drake curse" is alive and well, the Canadian is out $1 million in Bitcoin after placing bets on the NHL's Edmonton Oilers to become Stanley Cup Champions, and the Dallas Mavericks to be victors of the 2024 NBA Finals.

Earlier this month (June 6), Drake posted his Stake.com betting stub for the respective $500,000 bets on Instagram, writing, "Dallas cause I'm a Texan. Oilers are self explanatory."

As the Boston Celtics defeated the Mavericks in five games to win their 18th NBA title, Drake was already out half a mil as the Oilers took the ice Monday night (June 24), looking to complete the reverse sweep against the Florida Panthers after battling back from a 3–0 series deficit.

Even with Cadence Weapon spurring the comeback, and Alanis Morissette singing both Canadian and American anthems before puck drop, it wasn't meant to be for the latest Canadian NHL squad looking to end the country's Stanley Cup drought of 31 years.

While the sums are probably pocket change to him, Drake also lost a big boxing bet in May, taking Tyson Fury over Oleksandr Usyk in a fight to become undisputed heavyweight champion.

If you're a baseball fan mired in another miserable Toronto Blue Jays season, maybe you look to blame Drake for the ball club not acquiring Shohei Ohtani — who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in another decisive victory for that city.

Perhaps Drake should listen to Sheryl Crow: get that hate out of your heart and maybe the wins will start rolling in.