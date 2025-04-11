The Mars Volta have released their new album Lucro sucio; Los ojos del vacio today after performing the record in its entirety on tour earlier this year. Sadly, those tour plans didn't make their way to Canada — but the Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala-led group have now announced a North American tour for this fall, which includes a single Canadian date in Toronto come November.

The stint on the road kicks off on October 25 in Dallas, TX. The band's lone venture to Canada is happening just ahead of the halfway mark, with a performance booked at Toronto's History the following month on November 11. They'll then complete the remainder of the run stateside, wrapping things up on November 29 in San Diego, CA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (April 18), with various presales getting underway starting Monday (April 14) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

The Mars Volta 2025 Tour Dates:

10/25 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

10/26 Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

10/28 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

10/31 Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore

11/01 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

11/02 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

11/04 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

11/05 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

11/07 Portland, ME - State Theatre

11/08 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

11/09 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

11/11 Toronto, ON - History

11/12 Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion

11/13 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/14 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

11/16 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

11/18 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

11/20 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

11/21 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

11/22 Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre

11/24 Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

11/25 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

11/26 Pasadena, CA - Pasadena Civic Auditorium

11/28 Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

11/29 San Diego, CA - SOMA