The Mars Volta have released their new album Lucro sucio; Los ojos del vacio today after performing the record in its entirety on tour earlier this year. Sadly, those tour plans didn't make their way to Canada — but the Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala-led group have now announced a North American tour for this fall, which includes a single Canadian date in Toronto come November.
The stint on the road kicks off on October 25 in Dallas, TX. The band's lone venture to Canada is happening just ahead of the halfway mark, with a performance booked at Toronto's History the following month on November 11. They'll then complete the remainder of the run stateside, wrapping things up on November 29 in San Diego, CA.
Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (April 18), with various presales getting underway starting Monday (April 14) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
The Mars Volta 2025 Tour Dates:
10/25 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
10/26 Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
10/28 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
10/31 Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore
11/01 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
11/02 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
11/04 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
11/05 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
11/07 Portland, ME - State Theatre
11/08 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues
11/09 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
11/11 Toronto, ON - History
11/12 Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion
11/13 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/14 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
11/16 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
11/18 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
11/20 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
11/21 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
11/22 Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre
11/24 Sacramento, CA - Channel 24
11/25 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
11/26 Pasadena, CA - Pasadena Civic Auditorium
11/28 Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
11/29 San Diego, CA - SOMA