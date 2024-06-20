Kendrick Lamar Plays "Not Like Us" Five Times in a Row at L.A. Show

Kendrick Lamar played his first show since his beef with Drake began, so of course he took the opportunity to give his chart-topping diss track "Not Like Us" its live debut — five times over.

Yesterday (June 19), Lamar threw his Juneteenth Pop Out concert at the Forum in Los Angeles, bringing out familiar faces like Tyler, the Creator, Ty Dolla $ign, and Steve Lacy. One of his special guests was Dr. Dre, who, after playing a few of his own tracks, helped Kendrick drop "Not Like Us" on stage for the first time.

After running the track back after the infamous "A minor" line, Kendrick played the shortened version one more time before performing it in full, then bringing producer DJ Mustard on stage for the fourth run-through and ending the whole show with its fifth iteration with an all-star cast on stage, including Lacy, Big Boi and others. If you count the instrumental outro, that makes it six.

A homecoming victory lap wouldn't be complete without reminding the crowd of a rap beef you won multiple times over in a very JAY-Z and Kanye playing "N— in Paris" in Paris 11 times in a row sort of way. Watch footage from some of the runbacks below.