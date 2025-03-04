As Donald Trump's bizarre trade war with Canada escalates, Mike Myers has stuck up for his home and native land by wearing a "not for sale" T-shirt on Saturday Night Live.

Myers made a surprise guest appearance on SNL this past weekend (March 1), playing Trump's lackey Elon Musk. At the end of the show, when monologue-bombing host Shane Gillis signed off, Myers wore an unzipped puffy vest, pointing at the slogan on his shirt that read, "Canada: Not for Sale."

As the credits rolled, he pointed at his elbow and mouthed "elbows up" to the camera — a phrase used by Canadians to advocate for responding to the US's aggressive economic policies in kind. Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew said about Trump's tariffs back in January, "We can't be a punching bag, and we have to get our elbows up and let other folks know that we're in the ring there too."

US tariffs on Canadian goods went into effect today. The US stock market continued its downturn amidst the news.