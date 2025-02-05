Stephen Colbert has reacted to Donald Trump inciting what's being called "the dumbest trade war in history" with Canada and Mexico.

During his monologue on The Late Show this Monday (February 3), Colbert laid out the long list of destructive things Trump has done since taking office, noting that all of these have been overshadowed by the big news of the past couple weeks: the US threatening to impose trade on goods from Canada and Mexico.

A frustrated but funny Colbert asked, "What will this do to the longest continuous peaceful border in the world? How will this affect our cooperation with a vital NATO ally? What will this do to our imaginary girlfriend from camp? Her name's McKenzie, and she's a model!"

He then shared a clip of a Toronto Raptors crowd booing "The Star-Spangled Banner," noting, "The Canadians are booing us! Even worse, then they have to boo us again in French."

He then quoted from a Wall Street Journal article called "The Dumbest Trade War in History," and shared an archival clip of Ronald Reagan warning against "the demagogues who are ready to declare a trade war against our friends, weakening our economy, our national security, and the entire free world, all while cynically waving the American flag."

Watch the clip below.

