Comedian and meathead podcaster Joe Rogan has sparred with Canada a lot in the past few years, from claiming that we're a "communist" country (while admitting that he has "zero understanding" of our political system) to cancelling a Vancouver show because of his anti-vax views (and earning Neil Young's wrath in the process). But even he isn't siding with Donald Trump's trade war, calling it "stupid" and dismissing the "51st state" talk.

Speaking with comedian Michael Kosta on the March 14 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience [via the National Post], Rogan complained, "Why are we upset at Canada? This is stupid."

He continued, "We gotta become friends with Canada again. This is so ridiculous. I can't believe there's anti-American and anti-Canadian sentiment going on. It's the dumbest fucking feud." After falsely claiming that Canada doesn't have its own military, he then said he didn't mind.

"I don't know what's happening with their politics, I just want America and Canada to get along. I think it's ridiculous," he said. "I don't really think they should be our 51st state. There. I said it."

Before we all start siding with Rogan, it's worth pointing out that he's still spouting off all sorts of doofus-level nonsense, such as admitting that it would be "fun" if Canada became the 51st state, although it would be better to buy Greenland since it would be a good cold place "if global warming is real."

On the topic of Canadian relations, however, it seems that he's in agreement with Nikki Glaser and Mike "Elbow's Up" Myers.