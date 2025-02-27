Though we've been patiently awaiting the arrival of Shrek 5 since it was confirmed last summer, those working on it have remained pretty tight-lipped. That is until now, as the official Shrek account has shared a teaser of our beloved ogre and his family looking utterly snatched.

The short clip shows Shrek (Mike Myers) and Donkey (Eddie Murphy) asking the magic mirror, "Who's the fairest of them all?" as it flips through a selection of memes — borrowed and original — of the swamp master. He, Donkey and one of his grown-up triplets look horrified at a photoshopped image of him with abs, which is ironic because the only scary thing in this video is the new character design.

The pseudo-Disney animation style makes the characters, including Fiona (Cameron Diaz) and Pinocchio, look glossy and lobotomized. Has the Fairy Godmother made a return to offer filler in the land of Far Far Away? We can only hope this is some marketing tactic and not the official new look. Anyone else remember the Sonic the Hedgehog fiasco?

At least the nod to Shrek being love and also life was a fun, self-referential bit, and we've discovered Zendaya is playing Shrek's daughter. It's also been revealed that the release has been bumped to "Christmas 2026" from its original date of July 1, 2026. Watch the clip below.