Euphoria actress and model Hunter Schafer is says she was "shocked" to find that her newly issued passport identifies her as male in the wake of President Donald Trump's executive order declaring that only two genders will be recognized by the United States.

In an eight-minute TikTok video, Schafer explains that her passport, which was recently replaced after her purse and its contents were stolen while filming in Barcelona, now declares her gender to be male. She says it's the first government-issued piece of identification other than her birth certificate that lists her as such.

"I had a bit of a harsh reality check today, and I felt like it's important to share with whoever is listening," Schafer said in the video. "I'm not making this post to fear-monger, or to create drama, or receive consolation, I don't need it. But I do think it's worth posting to sort of note the reality of the situation and that it's happening. I was shocked. I just didn't think it was actually going to happen.

"I want to acknowledge my privilege, not only as a celebrity trans woman who is white. I pass, and it still happened. No one, no matter how wealthy or white or pretty or whatever, is excluded."

Schafer acknowledged that the initial will "make life a little harder" for herself and other trans people.

"I'm pretty sure it's going to come along with having to out myself to border patrol agents … much more often than I would like to or is really necessary. And thinking about other trans women or other trans people who this might be happening to."

"We are never going to stop existing. I'm never going to stop being trans," she concluded. "A letter on a passport can't change that, fuck this administration."

Find Schafer's video archived below.

Schafer's 2024 included appearances in Tilman Singer's Cuckoo and Yorgos Lanthimos's Kinds of Kindness.