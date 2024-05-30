Up Here Festival Gets PUP, Allie X, TOBi, Beverly Glenn-Copeland for 10th Anniversary

Up Here Festival has been bringing music and urban art to Sudbury, ON, for a decade, and organizers are upping the ante for the event's 10th birthday.

From August 15–18, Up Here will boast PUP, Allie X, TOBi and Beverly Glenn-Copeland as headliners. Corridor, La Sécurité, Witch Prophet, Slash Need, Yonatan Gat with Maalem Hassan BenJaafar, Alix Fernz, NADUH, Pelada and Anachnid are also among the first wave of acts announced for this year's iteration.

Beyond the music, the festival will also feature murals and immersive installations. This year's mural headliner is Miss Me, widely known as "Montreal's premier art vandal." There will also be works from other artists that explore Indigenous identity, '70s space exploration and more. Installations will be helmed by mixed-Anishinaabe artist Quinn Hopkins.

Passes for Up Here are available in three tiers: All-Ages Pass, Street Pass, and Up Here 10 Passport. Admission for those 12 years old and under is free. Details can be found on Up Here's website.

Get a peek at what to expect by checking out last year's festivities below.