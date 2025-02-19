Allie X shared her Cape God album weeks before the global pandemic upended live music touring, and the Ontario artist has announced a series of "five-year reunion" tour dates behind the effort.

In May, Allie X will perform Cape God in its entirety at four North American performances.

Announcing the limited trek on Instagram, she wrote, "We're gonna play this pandemic album front to back and live in between a rising high and angry god. Finally!"

The lone Canadian Cape God reunion date will bring Allie X to Toronto's Opera House on May 2. Find the complete itinerary with stops in New York, Los Angeles and Mexico City below.

Tickets for the four shows (save Mexico City) go on sale to the public February 21 at 10 a.m. local time, following a presale launching tomorrow (February 19) at 10 a.m. local time, accessible using the passcode "CAPEGOD." Further information can be found via Allie X's official website.

Revisit Exclaim!'s 9/10 review of Cape God.

Last year, Allie X delivered a deluxe edition of her Polaris Music Prize long-listed LP Girl with No Face.



Allie X 2025 Tour Dates:

05/02 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

05/04 New York, NY - Webster Hall

05/07 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

05/10 Mexico City, MX - Dejavu Night Hall