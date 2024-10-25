With Halloween precariously landing on a Thursday this year, there will simply have to be two "Halloweekends" of activity. We don't make the rules! As we barrel through this New Music Friday into the first stint of spooktacular celebrations, Canadian artists have delivered plenty of ear candy.

Milk & Bone return with their Dirty Dancing-inspired "baby Getz," while Alessia Cara recruits John Mayer for a guitar solo on "(Isn't It) Obvious." A staple of the week's best new Canadian music, TOBi, is also back, finding his wings with the YKB and Mojam collaboration "Butterfly."

This week in album releases is led by the fourth record from Peach Pit (Magpie) and the third solo album from Tess Parks (Pomegranate), as well as LPs from Lia Kuri, the OBGMs, Skinny Dyck and VICTIME. Plus, the latest EP from Tommy Lefroy is definitely worth your time.

Elsewhere, Devours channels the ferocity of Zendaya, Yves Jarvis gets twisted, and Art d'Ecco goes long on the epic lead-off to his forthcoming new album. Majestic Park have also made a cute collection of love songs; meanwhile, Exclaim! Class of 2024 grads La Sécurité have announced their signing to Bella Union Records with new single "Detour," and the dynamic duo of Spiritbox and Megan Thee Stallion ride again.

It's a feast of sonic sweet treats with The Eh! List below.




