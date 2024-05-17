Alix Fernz
Alix Fernz Was a Wayward Star in Montreal
Bar Pow Pow, May 16
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
As we piled up the stairs into the Pow Pow Club to join the album release party of Alix Fernz, one of the newer Mothland label phenomenons...
Sunset Rubdown, Marnie Stern, Cassandra Jenkins Among First Names for POP Montreal 2024
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
While it may not technically even be summer yet, we're already looking forward to September. POP Montreal organizers have unveiled the names...
Montreal's Alix Fernz Announces Debut Album 'Bizou'
PUBLISHED Feb 20, 2024
Montreal singer, songwriter and producer Alix Fernz has announced that his debut album 'Bizou' will arrive on April 19 via Mothland. The...