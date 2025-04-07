The legendary Swamp Dogg and his "bachelor pad of aging musicians" are set to be explored in a new Magnolia Pictures documentary, Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted, directed by Isaac Gale and Ryan Olson.

Featuring Swamp Dogg himself, as well as appearances and footage of Alonzo Williams, Moogstar, Tom Kenny, Guitar Shorty, Mike Judge, Dr. Jeri Williams, Johnny Knoxville, Naeem Juwan, John Prine, Jenny Lewis and more, the doc is said to find the musician born Jerry Williams Jr. and his rag-tag team "navigate the tumultuous music industry, transform their home into an artistic playground."

The film hits theatres on May 2. Watch the trailer below.