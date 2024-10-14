After giving Tim Walz permission to walk off to "Rockin' in the Free World" at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) back in August, Neil Young has now formally endorsed the Minnesota governor's presidential running mate, Kamala Harris.

Late Friday (October 11), Young took to his Neil Young Archives website's NYA Times-Contrarian section to write a dispatch about why he believes that the sitting Vice President should be elected next month. "Kamala Harris — She is an honest forthright truth teller who is experienced in the White House, free from ambiguity or evasiveness, who goes straight to the point," he wrote in a post entitled "Why I Love Kamala Harris."

"Clear headed, young enough to hold the office for a couple of bright future terms, Kamala Harris is a good person who is unafraid to take on criminals and uphold the law of the USA. She's my candidate for the future of this country," the musician continued. "Kamala Harris will take on the billionaire class and make them pay their fair share of taxes. She will not owe them favours. She is a kind, considerate American. Cast your vote for a beautiful future for your family. Kamala Harris for President."

This doesn't exactly come as a surprise. Born in Toronto, Young — who became a naturalized American citizen in 2020 — has a long history of disdain toward Harris's competition, former president Donald Trump; the singer-songwriter sued the twice-impeached convicted felon for his use of "Rockin' in the Free World" and "Devil's Sidewalk" at rallies in 2020. (He later dropped the lawsuit.)

Young joins Taylor Swift, Stevie Nicks, Linda Ronstadt and the many more artists who have fully endorsed Harris's bid for office.