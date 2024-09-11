Among all of the things that make Steve Nicks an icon, we can sometimes forget that she is, first and foremost, a Taylor Swift fan. The pop star endorsed US presidential elect Kamala Harris after last night's (September 10) debate with Donald Trump (who responded by saying that he preferred Brittany Mahomes, the very MAGA wife of Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes). Now, the Fleetwood Mac legend has now followed suit with a similar social media post.

"As my friend @taylorswift so eloquently stated, now is the time to research and choose the candidate that speaks to you and your beliefs," Nicks wrote. "Only 54 days left until the election. Make sure you are registered to vote! Your vote in this election may be one of the most important things you ever do."

Copying Swift's stylization, the singer-songwriter signed the post "Childless Dog Lady" — in reference to something Trump running-mate JD Vance had said about Harris — and included a photo of her with her very stylish dog, Lily.



Last year, Nicks spoke out about how Swift's Midnights track "You're on Your Own, Kid" helped her grieve the death of bandmate Christine McVie. "There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn't work," she said earlier this summer, confirming the end of the band.