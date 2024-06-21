Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: TOBi, Kittie, Chastity, Rêve

It's officially summer! Today's the longest day of the year, which, of course, happened to fall on a Friday, so it's not doing much to close the distance between you and the weekend — but at least it's got a great soundtrack with the week's best Canadian music.

TOBi retains his rightful post as king of The Eh! List on his new single "Ego Slide," in collaboration with Kojey Radical. Chastity rings in the season with a bummer summer anthem, and Rêve is bringing "Red Rover" from the playground to the dance floor.

This week in album releases, we have big ones from Kittie (Fire) — their first in 13 years — and Islands (What Occurs).

Elsewhere, there are notable new singles from Cassidy Mann, Devarrow, Falcon Jane, Fold Paper and Survival Club. Ouri and Jonah Yano join forces, as do members of Godspeed You! Black Emperor, BIG|BRAVE and Ada as the new supergroup WE ARE WINTER'S BLUE AND RADIANT CHILDREN. Speaking of mainstays, there's also a surprisingly funky jam from Fucked Up spinoff Jade Hairpins.

Catch up with favourite artists old and new, and hedge your song of the summer bets now that it's officially upon us with The Eh! List below, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken — all Canadian and proud of it!



