Members of Godspeed You! Black Emperor, BIG|BRAVE, Ada Join Forces as WE ARE WINTER’S BLUE AND RADIANT CHILDREN

Constellation Records now counts a new supergroup among its roster, as the label has just revealed plans for the debut album of WE ARE WINTER'S BLUE AND RADIANT CHILDREN. The quartet's NO MORE APOCALYPSE FATHER arrives September 13, and the title track is out now.

WAWBARC combines the talents of Mat Ball (BIG|BRAVE), Efrim Manuel Menuck (Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Thee Silver Mt. Zion), and Jonathan Downs and Patch One (both Ada). The six-track album was created in "the bleakest moments of Montreal winters," and later recorded at Hotel2Tango, mastered by Hebra Kadry and mixed by Seth Manchester.

"We're honouring that idea of winter, when you come inside and your house is warm, a place that only exists because of how cold it is outside," Menuck said of their debut.

"Seeing things from a distance and not being able to intervene happens a lot on the record," he added. "If you're a feeling and thinking person, that's just part of the human condition. We watch horror unfolding from afar, unable to do anything concrete to change it."

Hear "No More Apocalypse Father" and see the tracklist below.



NO MORE APOCALYPSE FATHER:

1. Rats and Roses

2. Tremble Pour Light

3. No More Apocalypse Father

4. Uncloudy Days

5. Dangling Blanket from a Balcony (White Phosphorous)

6. (Goodnight) White Phosphorous