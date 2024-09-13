Between US (and TIFF) politics and Dave Grohl's fall from his pedestal, to say it's been an eventful week would be an understatement. It's a similar bustling hub of activity with the week's best new Canadian music, only it's much better soup for the soul.

Men I Trust return was the excellent single "Husk" and Elisapie puts her spin on a Sheryl Crow classic. Meanwhile, the Weeknd has finally dropped the first single from his long-teased trilogy conclusion, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

It feels as though everyone and their mother wanted to take advantage of a Friday the 13th release date, so we have a boatload of new albums — including the debut from Nemahsis (Verbathim), the latest from Snotty Nose Rez Kids (RED FUTURE), Colin Stetson (The love it took to leave you), Chastity (Chastity), Sarah Davachi (The Head as Form'd in the Crier's Choir) and WE ARE WINTER'S BLUE AND RADIANT CHILDREN (NO MORE APOCALPYSE FATHER), as well as new records from Dear Rouge, ASKO, Geoffroy, Joel Plaskett, and Jade Hairpins. Bonnie Trash have also released their first EP since reforming as a four-piece.

Elsewhere, there's a surplus of new tracks from the likes of Skinny Dyck, Rich Aucoin, MOONRIIVR, Hua Li 化力, Les Breastfeeders, Thunder Queens, Tim Baker, Cadence Weapon, Yoo Doo Right, Jon Harris, Skye Wallace and E-Prime.

You'll find all that and even more, if you can believe it, with The Eh! List below




