Thunder Queens
Riverfest Elora Gets Violent Femmes, Fleet Foxes, Josh Ross for 2024 Edition
PUBLISHED Mar 22, 2024
Riverfest organizers have announced their return to Elora for the fest's 14th annual edition, this time with the Violent Femmes, Fleet...
8 Emerging Canadian Artists You Need to Hear in March 2024
PUBLISHED Mar 13, 2024
Meet Exclaim!'s latest New Faves, featuring righteous London garage rock, classic rock by way of New Brunswick and more...
Toronto's BITCHFEST! Gets Days on Parade, Mvll Crimes, Avalon Stone and More for 2024 Edition
PUBLISHED Feb 28, 2024
Buckle in for an exciting month of live music, Toronto — BITCHFEST! is returning to the city for its third year to highlight female...
London's Thunder Queens Announce Debut Album 'Strike One,' Share "Fighter"
PUBLISHED Feb 14, 2024
London, ON-based trio Thunder Queens have announced their debut album, previewed today by lead single "Fighter." 'Strike One' is due April...