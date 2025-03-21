Spring has officially sprung, so we're rightfully convinced that nice weather and patio drinks with the homies could fix just about everything right now. And what could pair better than a fresh patch of buds already sprouting from the blossoming talent of the week's best new Canadian music?

Luna Li recruits Raveena to rework "Fantasy" from last year's When a Thought Grows Wings, while DEBBY FRIDAY returns with "1/17," her first new music in the near-year that's passed since the release of the 2024 single "To the Dancefloor." Arm's Length are also continuing to preview their sophomore album There's a Whole World Out There with latest track "You Ominously End."

This week in album releases, we have the first album in the new two-part series from Men I Trust, as well as new records from Eliza Niemi (Progress Bakery) and Nico Paulo.

Elsewhere, some familiar local faces reform for an Absolute Treat, Aysanabee ushers in his next era, and Wares' Cassia Hardy lands on our Staff Picks column with her first release under her own name. Bibi Club have a Stereolab cover, while Sunshine Makers herald the incoming higher temps with the title track from their new album The Sun Still Shines.

Bask in the warmth with The Eh! List below




