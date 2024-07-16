Proving that stars really are just like us, Drake is among the thousands of Toronto residents affected by flooding and major power outages following a severe storm on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram early this evening, the beleaguered Canadian shared video of himself and an associate inside a room of "The Embassy" — his mansion in the city's Bridle Path neighbourhood — wading through rushing ankle-deep water.

"This better be espresso martini," Drake wrote of the water (which looks more OVO gold in colour) currently ruining his interior. Say a silent prayer for his closet of Birkin bags, and find his video below.

The flooding of Drake's home — featured in Architectural Digest, his 2020 "Toosie Slide" video and, most recently, on the single artwork of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" — may not help with his news helicopter concerns, but if he were to get a team of construction workers together quickly, he could easily fill a moat with all that sewage liquid to deter intruders.

Mansion floods notwithstanding, it has been an undeniably shitty summer for Drake, which has so far included the enduring ubiquity of "Not Like Us," a perplexing regional remix of Plain White T's, being deemed "hateful" by Sheryl Crow, losing $1 million on Stanley Cup and NBA Finals bets, and losing another $300,000 sports bet on Canadian soccer.

It would serve Drake well to remember that after every storm (and tens of thousands spent on drywall replacements), there's a rainbow.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the city of Toronto Tuesday morning. Per the department, up to 110 mm of rain was expected to fall, with rates of 40 mm per hour at some points.

In addition to major traffic and transit disruptions, CBC reports the storm left 167,000 people without power, while the city of Toronto received more than 700 calls to 311 regarding basement flooding.