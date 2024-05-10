Police Apprehend Another Intruder at Drake's Mansion Following Shooting

Things turned violent after the rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake earlier this week when a member of the Torontonian's security team was shot in a drive-by outside of his Bridle Path property.

Now, City News reports that the shooting — which landed the security guard in the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries — was followed by an attempted break-in, with an intruder being apprehended by police yesterday (May 8).

UPDATE (5/10, 1:44 p.m. ET): Police were summoned to Drake's mansion for a third time this week yesterday (May 9) at around 3:30 p.m., according to Toronto Police spokesperson Shannon Eames [via USA Today]. Another intruder had reportedly tried to gain access to the rapper's home, and was involved in an "altercation" with security guards prior to the officers' arrival. The trespasser was later taken to hospital.

"Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property," a police spokesperson told the news outlet, with officers having arrived at Drake's mansion off of Park Lane Circle at around 2 p.m. yesterday (May 8). "The person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act."

No further details about the suspect have been made public, nor has there been evidence of any correlation between either of these incidents and the rapper's feud with Lamar. "Not Like Us," Lamar's most recent diss track against Drake, used a Google Maps image of the Toronto mansion as its cover art. Meanwhile, an Apple Music DJ who is claiming that "geography is important" (I certainly have never used it) in response to the beef has been subject to online ridicule for claiming that Toronto has no musical identity.