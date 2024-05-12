Drake Asks News Helicopters to Please Stop Flying Above His Toronto Mansion

It's been a disastrous week for Drake, who lost his rap feud with Kendrick Lamar and then had his home seemingly targeted in a drive-by shooting that hospitalized his security guard followed by two separate intruders. After all that, Drake has a request: because he's trying to get some sleep, could local news helicopters please stop flying over his Toronto mansion?

Early on Saturday morning (May 11), Drake posted an Instagram Story politely asking Bell Media's news channel CP24 to stop flying over his Bridle Path property — at least during the hours he's trying to sleep.

"Can we discuss the chopper flight times over the house cause I won't lie I'm trying to sleep," he wrote, adding a heart emoji. "Anytime after 3pm works great for me."

Regardless of what you think about Drake, that seems like a fairly reasonable request!

Meanwhile, his exchange of diss tracks with Kendrick Lamar seems to have finally died down after Drake's self-own with "The Heart Part 6."